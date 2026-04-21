Three House committees decry 'lax approach' to fraud at ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising giant

Published by John Solomon and Ben Whedon

21 de abril, 2026

The House Judiciary, Administration and Oversight committees on Monday declared they have found evidence of a "lax approach to fraud prevention" and a mass exit of legal compliance staffers from ActBlue, the Democrats' online fund-raising giant that is now facing multiple investigations.

In an interim report, the three GOP-led committees revealed five top ActBlue legal personnel all invoked their right against self-incrimination in refusing to answer questions during interviews with investigators.

"Their unwillingness to testify only amplifies the Committees’ concerns," the committees stated.

ActBlue funnels hundreds of millions of dollars an election cycle to Democrat candidates and political groups as well as other major left-wing causes. It has long faced scrutiny over alleged foreign and fraudulent contributions, and it has denied wrongdoing.

The new congressional report asserted that ActBlue took a "lax approach to fraud prevention even though it has detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns on the platform in recent years, including several from foreign sources."

04.20.26 FRAUD ON ACTBLUE PART II.pdf

The report also detailed what it called a "collapse of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team in the months after the 2024 election." This included the termination of General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz, the abrupt resignation of interim General Counsle Aaron Ting, and the abrupt leave of Legal Counsel Zain Ahmad.

By March 2025, the report stated, "the last remaining employee on the legal and compliance team submitted her resignation."

The Judiciary Committee conducted five depositions with current and former ActBlue legal personnel, all of whom invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering any questions, the report said

The staff report came the same day that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued ActBlue for allegedly misleading public statements about its practices that he said allow for foreign and fraudulent donations.

“The radical left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections,” Paxton said in a statement. “ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served. It has blatantly ignored state law that prohibits deceptive practices, and it must pay for its illegal conduct. Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will work to ensure no illegal campaign donation flies under the radar.”

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