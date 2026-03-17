Trump teases potential statehood for Venezuela after baseball win: ‘STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?’

Published by John Solomon 17 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump used Venezuela's win in the World Baseball Classic on Monday night to tease a big idea: potential U.S. statehood for the Latin American country.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal," Trump write in his Truth Social platform. "They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately!"

He added: "I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"

Trump has celebrated Venezuela's sudden cooperation with the United States after years of hostility, a change prompted by his decision to send a daring military mission to arrest longtime strongman and fugitive Nicolas Maduro on federal drug charges.

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