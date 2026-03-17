Trump teases potential statehood for Venezuela after baseball win: ‘STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?’
Trump has celebrated Venezuela's sudden cooperation with the United States after years of hostility.
President Donald Trump used Venezuela's win in the World Baseball Classic on Monday night to tease a big idea: potential U.S. statehood for the Latin American country.
"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal," Trump write in his Truth Social platform. "They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately!"
He added: "I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"
Sports
Venezuela beats Italy and will face the USA in its first World Classic final
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Trump has celebrated Venezuela's sudden cooperation with the United States after years of hostility, a change prompted by his decision to send a daring military mission to arrest longtime strongman and fugitive Nicolas Maduro on federal drug charges.