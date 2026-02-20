Trump announces 10% global tariff after SCOTUS ruling

Published by Ben Whedon 20 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he would impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that he could not impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," he said at a press briefing. "And we're also initiating several section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump made the remarks after railing against the Supreme Court decision on IEEPA. Notably, the court's ruling did not address presidential authority to impose tariffs under other statutory authority and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissenting opinion highlighted other options for Trump to reimpose the tariffs.

The president further highlighted in the briefing that all tariffs he imposed under unrelated statutory authorities, including Section 232 and Section 301, remained in place.

