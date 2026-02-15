Red Defection: CIA deploys new video seeking to lure Chinese soldiers to U.S. amidst PLA turmoil

Published by John Solomon 15 de febrero, 2026

The CIA deployed a new recruitment video in the Mandarin language, hoping to lure Chinese soldiers to defect amidst significant turmoil inside the People’s Liberation Army where two generals have been removed by President Xi Jinping.

The new video, entitled "The Reason for Stepping Forward: To Save the Future," follows a series of videos dating to late 2024 that the Agency said have been successful in encouraging some Chinese to defect or cooperate with the United States.

The prior videos had some "success" in getting around Chinese Internet censorship, prompting CIA Director John Ratcliffe to make the new one, a senior U.S.official told Just the News, "If the videos didn't work we wouldn't be making more of them."

The new video "illustrates the real gulf between the Chinese elites who want what is best for their banks and the Chinese citizens who want what's best for their country," the official said,

The new video which debuted on YouTube, portrays a Chinese military officer who contacts the CIA after becoming disillusioned with his country's leadership and thinking of his young daughter's future.

“This is the world I know, defending the homeland and protecting the people. But day after day, the truth becomes increasingly obvious. What leaders are really protecting is their own self interest," the narrator states.

You can watch the video here.

Officials told Just the News that the new release also includes covert efforts to help soldiers to use Virtual Private Networking (VPN) or other security software to help them watch the video without being caught.

The latest video is designed to exploit recent turmoil inside the PLA, where Xi removed the highest-ranking general, Zhang Youxia, and placed him under investigation for corruption as well as Liu Zhenli, a member of the Central Military Commission.

Justin Fulcher, a former adviser to War Secretary Pete Hegseth, told Just the News he believes President Donald Trump has made several power moves against Beijing ahead of a planned summit with Xi in April, including creating a strategic reserve of rare earth minerals to lower US reliance on China and courting African and Latin American countries to move closer to the United States.

"I think what we what we saw with President Trump and Xi's phone call is preparation and laying the groundwork for that potential April visit by President Trump to Beijing," he said. "And I think this is part of the Trump administration, laying that groundwork. And it's also very timely the announcement of the strategic and rare earth mineral reserves. We are prepared to act and put real dollars and real investment to secure our supply chain and secure our defense industrial base, so that Beijing doesn't have the ability to hold us hostage.

"China has, unfortunately, you know, taken advantage of its dominance in this space for far too long," Fulcher added.

The power moves by Trump have seemed to unnerve Xi a bit and weakened Beijing's economy, experts said.

Closing the U.S. border, imposing tariffs and turning away Chinese academics sent to the United States to steal technology has only hastened the dynamic, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., told Just the News.

"The Chinese have been exploiting our immigration system for decades, and I've had misgivings about this for a long, long time. And then also, they've been really kind of practicing faux capitalism in a way that they can help fund activities against the United States," he said. "It's also about their long-term goal to displace the United States as the preeminent economy, the preeminent military, the preeminent political leader globally, in every category.

"We have got to shut the door and make some changes in this country, or it's going to get a heck of a lot worse for us, because that's China's goal," he said.

