Trump declares that voter ID will be required to vote in the midterm elections

Published by Misty Severi 14 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump declared Friday that voters will need to present identification to vote in the midterm elections this November, even if legislation does not get through Congress in time.

The comment comes two days after the House passed the Republican-led Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which requires individuals to present proof of citizenship to register to vote and requires Americans to show ID when voting.

Trump said in a social media that he has "searched the depths of legal arguments" on voter identification and will be presenting an "irrefutable" argument in favor of requiring it in the "near future."

"There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not," he said.

The president continued in another post on Truth Social that the majority of voters are in favor of requiring IDs to vote in elections, including the majority of Democrats.

"It’s only the political leaders, crooked losers like [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [House Minority Leader Hakeem] Jeffries, that have no shame," Trump wrote. "This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order."

Trump additionally claimed Americans do not want mail-in ballots in future elections except for military service members who are stationed overseas, people with disabilities or people who are traveling at the time of the election.

The comment comes as lawmakers in both chambers prepare for midterm elections later this year. The primaries begin next month while the general election will take place in November.

