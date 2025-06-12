Republicans win Congressional Baseball Game for fifth year in a row, defeating Democrats 13-2

Published by Just The News 12 de junio, 2025

Republicans won their fifth consecutive Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night, defeating Democrats 13-2.

The traditional game dates back to the early 1900s, and has been largely dominated by conservatives since the 1960s. Republicans have won 38 of the games and Democrats have won 23 times since 1962, according to Axios.

The baseball game, which is played for charity at Nationals Park, has become a staple in Washington, D.C., and sees Democratic lawmakers face off against Republicans from both chambers. The Republicans defeated Democrats last year by a score of 31-11.

The GOP team was led by Coach Roger Williams of Texas, while Linda Sanchez of California led the Democrats. The Republicans dominated early in the game with five runs in the first two innings, but the Democrats scored both their runs in the third inning.

Republicans kept control through the fifth and sixth innings by adding eight more runs, according to the Washington Examiner.

© Just The News/Misty Severi