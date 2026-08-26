At least 19 dead and 384 tourists unaccounted for following devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet

Rescue of a person following the flood in Nepal AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de agosto, 2026

At least 19 people died and 384 tourists remain unaccounted for after massive flooding struck the border region between Nepal and Tibet on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from Nepalese authorities.

The Nepal Tourism Board reported that the list of people who have not been reached includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalese. The list was compiled using information provided by travel agencies and tourism companies, so it is still subject to verification.

Homes destroyed and communities cut off

The flooding particularly affected the Nepalese district of Rasuwa. Images released by the police showed a swollen river sweeping away homes and covering large areas with water, mud and debris.

The Nepalese police confirmed the recovery of at least 19 bodies and noted that several of their officers also remained cut off. Authorities urged those living near riverbanks to immediately leave high-risk areas, AFP reported.

Among the affected areas is Syabrubesi, the starting point of the popular Langtang hiking trail. The emergency also struck areas used by travelers undertaking the Hindu pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.

The disaster also reached Chinese territory

On the Chinese side, the mudslide affected the Gyirong border crossing, where state media reported numerous casualties and missing persons, although Beijing has not yet released a specific figure.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the mobilization of all available resources to locate the missing, treat the injured and minimize the loss of life, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Emergency teams continue to work on both sides of the border as authorities attempt to determine the full extent of the disaster.