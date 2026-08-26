A dangerous heat dome threatens to bring record-breaking temperatures to the southwestern part of the country

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de agosto, 2026

An intense heat dome is taking hold over the south and southwest of the country, where temperatures could reach 115°F (46°C) in the coming days and break records before the end of August.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) of the National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that a strong high-pressure ridge will remain over the southwest and south-central parts of the country through the end of the week. Highs will range from 100 to 110°F (38–43°C) across wide areas, with some parts of the Southwest and the Southern Plains potentially reaching 115°F.

According to The Guardian, more than 45 million people could be affected by this heat wave, which will stretch from Texas to California and could last until early September. Authorities are issuing a special warning about high nighttime temperatures, which will offer little relief and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Storms and heavy rain in other regions

The extreme heat will coexist with a very different scenario in other parts of the country. The WPC forecasts for this Wednesday heavy rain and severe storms in parts of the Midwest, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes region, and the Ohio Valley.

In the Ozarks, for example, KY3 is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening, with gusts up to 65mph (105km/h), hail, and heavy rain. After the cold front passes, however, temperatures will rise again over the weekend.