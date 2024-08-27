60% of infant and toddler foods do not meet nutritional standards, study finds

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

A study by researchers at the George Institute for Global Health revealed that around 60% of infant and toddler foods marketed in 10 of the country's most popular grocery chains do not comply with the nutritional rules set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The study by this independent institute, published in the specialized journal Nutrients, detailed the deficiencies found in its analysis of 651 food products for infants and young children.

For example, the researchers found that about 70% of the foods had a lower protein amount than recommended by the WHO.

Also, a quarter of those 651 products exceeded or fell short of the recommended calories, plus 20% significantly exceeded sodium levels. Less than 7% did not exceed the recommended sugar level.

The risks of processed convenience foods

Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, one of the researchers who prepared the study, put the spotlight on processed convenience foods, reporting that they are a risk to the normal development of minors.

"Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child’s development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are," she said.

In addition, Dr. Dunford explained that the habit of consuming these products can raise the risk of contracting certain diseases, such as diabetes or cancer.

"Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth, and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and some cancers later in life," she detailed, adding that "better regulation and guidance in the infant and toddler foods market in the United States."