Ground cinnamon recalled in 14 states nationwide for possible lead contamination
According to medical experts, elevated levels of lead can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, resulting in learning disabilities, developmental defects and other long-term health problems.
Federal officials announced Tuesday that ground cinnamon sold in 14 states across the country was recalled due to possible lead contamination. A company known as TBC Distribution Corporate, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., announced the recall this week after an analysis by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets found elevated levels of lead in its Lucky Foods brand cinnamon powder.
The recalled product has a best before date of September 15, 2027 and, according to what is stated by part of the recall notice issued by TBC and republished on the FDA's official website, "It is vacuum or modified atmosphere packaged in a 40-gram bag with a brown label indicating the Lucky Foods brand on the top of the package." The recalled product was distributed to retailers between April 11 and September 1, 2025 in the states of Texas, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, Illinois, Georgia, Florida and California.
Politics
FDA appoints new director for its main testing center after Tidmarsh's departure
Sabrina Martin
According to medical experts, elevated lead levels can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, resulting in learning disabilities, developmental defects and other long-term health problems. In adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.
No ill cases
Although FDA does not have established limits for lead levels in spices, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has proposed an international safety standard of 2.5 parts per million lead for bark spices such as cinnamon.