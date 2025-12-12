Ground cinnamon recalled in 14 states nationwide for possible lead contamination

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de diciembre, 2025

Federal officials announced Tuesday that ground cinnamon sold in 14 states across the country was recalled due to possible lead contamination. A company known as TBC Distribution Corporate, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., announced the recall this week after an analysis by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets found elevated levels of lead in its Lucky Foods brand cinnamon powder.

The recalled product has a best before date of September 15, 2027 and, according to what is stated by part of the recall notice issued by TBC and republished on the FDA's official website, "It is vacuum or modified atmosphere packaged in a 40-gram bag with a brown label indicating the Lucky Foods brand on the top of the package." The recalled product was distributed to retailers between April 11 and September 1, 2025 in the states of Texas, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, Illinois, Georgia, Florida and California.

According to medical experts, elevated lead levels can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, resulting in learning disabilities, developmental defects and other long-term health problems. In adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.