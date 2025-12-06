Dr. Alejandro Diaz explained on Voz News all the details about the CDC's new recommendations on the Hepatitis B vaccine

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Dr. Alejandro Díaz on the newscast about new Hepatitis B vaccine recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Trump administration.

"This hepatitis B immunization has been administered for 40 years and there is a huge controversy in expert voices which has been: 'it is not of so much benefit to apply them at such early stages.' For 34 years it has been applied in the first 24 hours after birth, something that does not make sense. [...] The vast majority of the diseases for which these types of immunizations are applied are self-limiting. What I recommend to parents is that they inform themselves, that they have access to true information so that together with their family doctor they can make a decision that will lead at the end of the day to the growth and integral development of their children," said Diaz.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.