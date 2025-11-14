Famous series generates 'significant spike' in internet searches related to benzodiazepine purchases

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de noviembre, 2025

The third season of "The White Lotus" put the spotlight on lorazepam through the character of Victoria Ratliff, played by Parker Posey. This stay-at-home mom turns to the prescription drug to manage her social anxiety and sleep problems, frequently combining it with white wine. The result: erratic behaviors, slurred speech, and episodes of drowsiness in the middle of dinner.

A study by researchers at the University of California and published in Jama Health Forum reveals that the airing of the third season coincided with a peak of 1.6 million additional searches for lorazepam over a 12-week period, well above usual levels.

Along those lines, Kevin Yang, of the University of California at San Diego and co-author of the study, describes the finding as "a really interesting phenomenon how entertainment media can reflect and drive human behavior." The increase was unique to lorazepam; other common benzodiazepines that did not appear in the series did not register similar variations.

Drug acquisition-oriented searches



The data also show "a significant increase" in specific queries about how to buy lorazepam on the internet. To Eric Leas, another of the authors, this suggests that "there could be a group of people who really want to find out how to get that drug online."

In the plot, Victoria shares the pills with her husband Timothy, who ends up stealing the pills and develops dependence while going through an economic crisis. The combination with alcohol - reiterated in several episodes - is highlighted by Yang as "very dangerous."

Misuse of benzodiazepines The expert recalls that lorazepam is normally indicated for brief use, since prolonged use generates tolerance, dependence, and risk of abuse. According to data cited by Yang, nearly one in five people prescribed benzodiazepines end up misusing them.





Criticism of the drug's benefits



In addition, the study criticizes the series for emphasizing the supposed benefits of the drug without mentioning adverse effects such as dependence, respiratory depression, cognitive impairment, or the dangers of abrupt discontinuation.

Along these lines, Yang urges the audiovisual industry to consider the impact of these representations and proposes measures such as warnings at the beginning and end of each chapter. He also suggests that search engines include truthful information and support resources when queries about online purchases of lorazepam are detected.

To viewers, the researcher recommends maintaining "a skeptical approach" to what they see on screen and remembering that "ultimately, for issues such as medications, it is important to talk to your doctor."