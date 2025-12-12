23 Democrats vote with Republicans and thwart new attempt to impeach Trump
The motion to file garnered resounding support: 237 votes in favor, 140 against and 47 "present" votes.
The latest effort by Democratic Representative Al Green to push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump was entirely foiled on Thursday. The House voted to file the two articles of impeachment that Green had succeeded in bringing to the floor through a privileged resolution. This procedure forces the proposal to be submitted for consideration.
The motion to file garnered resounding support: 237 votes in favor, 140 against and 47 "present," a result that shut down the attempt before it could advance to debate further.
Democrats distance themselves from the effort
Although Green has been persistent in his attempt to introduce articles of dismissal over the past year, a significant portion of his own party decided not to back him. A total of 23 Democrats voted directly in favor of shelving the resolution, including Tom Suozzi, Josh Riley, Jared Golden, Jimmy Panetta, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander, Sharice Davids, Don Davis and Shomari Figures.
Politics
Impeachment papers filed against Judge Boasberg for 'abuse of power' in 'Arctic Frost' case
Joaquín Núñez
The articles of impeachment raised by Green
The proposal included two charges of abuse of power.
The first article claimed that Trump called for the "execution" of six Democratic lawmakers after accusing them of seditious behavior, in the context of a video in which historical consequences for such conduct were mentioned. The episode generated strong reactions and led the FBI to open an investigation into the context of these accusations.
The second article stated that the president had contributed to a political climate marked by threats against legislators and federal judges, claiming that hostile comments could jeopardize their safety and affect the independence of the judiciary.
A movement with insufficient support and no legislative future
And even if the articles had passed the vote in the House, the outcome would have been much the same: the Republican majority in the Senate had the ability to scrap the initiative quickly.