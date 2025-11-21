The rise of probiotics: how effective are they really?

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de noviembre, 2025

In recent years, probiotics have gone from being a technical concept to becoming the talk of wellness. Their rise responds to an idea that is gaining ground in medicine: the gut microbiota plays a key role in health, as it is home to approximately 100 trillion bacteria and between 300 and 500 different species involved in processes such as digestion, defense against harmful cells, and vitamin production. Imbalances in this ecosystem have been linked to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), obesity, type 2 diabetes, and allergies. Hence, the popularity of these formulas containing live microorganisms—yeasts and bacteria—is designed to support the beneficial microbial population.

A complex ecosystem that is still being understood.

Scientists agree that the microbiota is an extremely diverse microscopic universe. Although it is known that it can be altered and associated with different conditions, research is still ongoing to better understand how this ecosystem works and its role in health.

What studies say about probiotics

Several studies have found that some specific strains can help in specific conditions. One example is Saccharomyces boulardii, which has shown promising results in cases of diarrhea following antibiotic use. This imbalance can cause stomach upset, nausea, or vomiting, and yeast has been studied for its ability to positively influence these symptoms.

However, these results do not mean that there is a single formula applicable to all people or conditions. Research is still ongoing, and the effects observed depend on each strain and the context in which it has been studied.