Dr. Oz says that oral weight-loss pills will replace GLP-1 injections and will be ready by March 2026

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de noviembre, 2025

The administrator of Medicare and Medicaid, Dr. Mehmet Oz, announced that oral weight-loss pills will replace GLP-1 injections starting in March 2026, at a cost of $150 per month.

The statement came during his appearance on the program "Mornings With Maria" on FOX Business, where he highlighted progress in the fight against obesity in the United States.

Oz explained that pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of this technology and in that line he pointed out, "we have pills coming out. I just learned, I'll break it to your audience, by March we will have pills replacing the injections for these patients as well. That's at $150 a month, it's even cheaper," he said.

Oz emphasized that, although obesity is not solved by medication alone, these drugs represent a key support for those who fail to lose weight through diet and exercise. “Lose weight the right way. Diet, exercise. Obesity is not a shortage of GLP-1 drugs in your blood stream. However, if you can't lose weight, these are an important crutch. They absolutely work," he added.

Trump's deal with pharmaceuticals Donald Trump with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Compan and Novo Nordisk.





Novo Nordisk announced that lower doses of Wegovy will cost $149 per monthly supply if approved, extending this price to all drugs the company offers directly to patients, thanks to the deal struck by President Donald Trump.



The company will also reduce prices for Wegovy and Ozempic through Medicare Part D, Medicaid and direct payment channels.



GLP-1 drugs



GLP-1 drugs mimic the body's natural hormones to regulate appetite, increase satiety and improve blood glucose control. Initially developed for type 2 diabetes, they have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of obesity in brands such as Wegovy and Zepbound.

Oz projected long-term benefits, such as reduced heart disease and other weight-related conditions. He further estimated that the country could lose 135 million pounds over the next 12 months from these innovations.

Regarding current and future pricing, Novo Nordisk said it is reviewing its costs for out-of-pocket patients and will announce updates for Wegovy and Ozempic in the coming weeks.

For its part, Lilly will offer Zepbound starting at $299 for the lowest dose and up to $449 for higher doses through LillyDirect, with discounts of up to 60% on other drugs such as Emgality, Trulicity and Mounjaro.

Lilly's Orforglipron oral tablet, still pending federal approval, will have a starting price of $149 for the lowest dose, and Medicare beneficiaries will pay a maximum of $50 per month for Zepbound and Orforglipron.