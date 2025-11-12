FDA appoints new director for its main testing center after Tidmarsh's departure

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de noviembre, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this Tuesday the appointment of Richard Pazdur as the new director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the agency, following the resignation of George Tidmarsh, who stepped down earlier this month after allegations of abuse of power surfaced against him.

A veteran at the helm of CDER

With more than 26 years at the FDA, Pazdur is credited with founding and leading the agency's Center of Oncology Excellence. He will continue to serve in that role until his successor is named.

In the official statement, Pazdur expressed his commitment to the new position and underscored the transformation process the agency is undergoing:

"I'm honored to lead CDER at a time when the FDA is achieving long-sought regulatory reforms. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Makary and the medical experts he's assembled to help our country reach its peak in drug development," he said.

Commissioner Makary's endorsement

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary welcomed the appointment and highlighted the new director's reputation. "Dr. Pazdur is a true regulatory innovator who will help guide our broader agenda to modernize the agency and streamline the approval process," he said in a statement.

Makary added that the oncologist's expertise will be instrumental in continuing the FDA's modernization agenda and bolstering confidence in the scientific review processes.