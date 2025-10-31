Five delicious and healthy alternatives to traditional Halloween candy

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de octubre, 2025

Halloween is approaching and during this time of year children often eat an alarming amount of candy. This represents a problem for the health of the little ones, since most conventional brands use artificial colorings such as Yellow 5, Red 40, as well as high fructose corn syrup, GMOs and synthetic preservatives.

According to various studies, certain artificial colorings are linked to hyperactivity and lack of attention in children. Also, preservatives such as BHA and BHT, used in popcorn, doughnuts and cookies, are flagged as possible endocrine disruptors.

Halloween candy can still be exciting and safe for kids. That's why we've put together a list of five healthy options for the little ones in the house.

Healthy options for Halloween

This list, recommended by the Sustainably Kind Living portal, is not limited to fun packaging or trendy marketing. These five brands dispense with toxic additives and use organic ingredients, allergy-friendly and no dyes.

1. Unreal.

Unreal candies remain one of the best healthy treats for Halloween, offering chocolate gems, candy nougat bars and peanut butter cups.

Each piece is made with organic cocoa and natural colorings of vegetable origin instead of toxic food colorings such as Red 40.

The simple ingredient list omits GMOs, corn syrup and preservatives. These candies are suitable for allergy sufferers and are certified vegan and gluten-free.

Ingredients : organic fair trade chocolate, organic cane sugar, organic coconut, natural vegetable coloring.

2. That's it.

Its fruit bars, snacks and new dark chocolate-covered truffles are made only with real fruit.

That's it contains no sugar, GMOs, or the 12 major allergens - just natural, simple ingredients that really taste like fruit.

Ingredients : 100% real fruit, organic dark chocolate (in truffles), allergen-free recipes.

3. YumEarth

YumEarth has been a choice for parents looking for allergen- and dye-free Halloween candy for more than a decade.

Its range includes lollipops, gummy candies, fruit chews and hard candies, all made without Red 40, HFCS or major allergens.

Each product is certified USDA Organic, vegan and certified gluten-free.

Lollipops are especially popular with little ones and have a fruity flavor without being too sweet.

If you want a recognizable brand that is both approved by kids and parents, YumEarth delivers.

Ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic brown rice syrup, flavorings and natural colorings from organic-compliant fruits and vegetables.

4. Alter Eco.

Alter Eco makes some of the bestorganic chocolates you can hand out on Halloween.

Their truffles and bars are made with USDA organic cocoa, organic cane sugar and wrapped incompostable or recyclable packaging.

The flavors are much richer than typical Halloween chocolate. If you want a chocolate that is indulgent, sustainableand non-toxic, Alter Eco the ideal.

Ingredients: organic fair trade cocoa, organic cane sugar, organic milk powder (in milk varieties), organic vanilla.

5. Surf Sweets.

Surf Sweets are delicious jelly beans that are made with organic fruit juice, organic cane sugar and natural plant-based dyes, so you won't find any Red 40 or synthetic dyes.

Free of the top 10 allergens, these jelly beans are an easy choice for school parties and Halloween. Plus, they have the added bonus of containing vitamin Cflavorless.

Ingredients: organic fruit juice, organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, natural colorings.