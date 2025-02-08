Critics Choice Awards: Demi Moore's ‘wild ride’ continues, 'Anora' wins Best Picture

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de febrero, 2025

What a comeback from Demi Moore. She described it herself as "wild ride" Friday as she hoisted the Best Actress award at the Critics Choice Awards for her leading role in “The Substance.”

After a string of successful films the 1990s, the 62-year-old actress had mostly faded from stardom, better known those years for her love life than her work. One producer, Moore recalled recently, told her she was simply a "Popcorn Actress." He meant that "I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but I couldn’t be acknowledged. I bought in, and I believed that."

Her latest award makes her a clear favorite to win the same categories at the Oscars, as well as the possibility of going on stage several times thanks to the five nominations that the film directed by Coralie Fargeat deserved. The film also received the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Absent in Los Angeles, however, was Karla Sofía Gascón, who until recently seemed to be in contention for the Best Actress award for “Emilia Pérez.” Gascón fell out of favor over the past few days due to a controversy over former tweets critical of Oscars diversity, Black Lives Matter and Islam, among others.

The transgender star was absent from the awards gala, and when listed among the nominees, the auditorium fell silent. Neither Jacques Audiard, the film's director, nor his co-star Zoe Saldaña, awarded Best Supporting Actress, named Gascón in their speeches. (Out of tune was Moore, who did address a word of thanks Gascón).

‘Anora’ named Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards The U.S. critics' group honored “Anora” as the best film of 2024.



The critics' awards gave momentum to “Anora,” which had won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, AFP reports.



Other key awards went to Adrien Brody for Best Actor for “The Brutalist,” “Conclave” for Best Adapted Screenplay and best cast, and Jon M. Chu for Best Director for “Wicked.”

All the winners