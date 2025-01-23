These are the nominees for the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

These are the nominees in the main categories of the 97th edition of the Oscars, which will be presented in Hollywood on March 2.

Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's musical about a ruthless Mexican drug trafficker who transforms into a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.

The epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist" and the spectacular musical adaptation "Wicked" earned 10 nominations each.

Best film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo in Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best International Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

(Brazil) The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

(Denmark) Emilia Perez (France)

(France) The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

(Germany) Flow(Latvia)

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary