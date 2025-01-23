These are the nominees for the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards
'Emilia Perez', the musical about the Mexican narco leads this gala with the highest number of nominations, despite numerous negative reviews.
These are the nominees in the main categories of the 97th edition of the Oscars, which will be presented in Hollywood on March 2.
Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's musical about a ruthless Mexican drug trafficker who transforms into a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.
The epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist" and the spectacular musical adaptation "Wicked" earned 10 nominations each.
Best film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
- Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best International Film
- I'm Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Perez (France)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow(Latvia)
Best Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane