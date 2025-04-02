Batman, Iceman and Jim Morrison: Val Kilmer's career, in frames

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de abril, 2025

Hollywood received sad news this April 1: Val Kilmer died at age 65 after suffering from pneumonia. For much of the last years of his life, the actor (born in Los Angeles, California, on December 31, 1959) struggled with throat cancer. He was able to be cured, but the after-effects -such as loss of speech and difficulty breathing and swallowing- were irreversible.

Kilmer leaves an outstanding film legacy, gaining his fame in the last two decades of the 20th century with the interpretation of characters that will always be remembered, such as Lieutenant Tom Iceman Kazansky in Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He also played Jim Morrison in the singer's biopic The Doors (1991) and donned the Batman uniform to dispense justice in Batman Forever (1995).