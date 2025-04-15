Jhonny Depp appears in his role in an upcoming Hollywood movie. Screenshot .

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de abril, 2025

Lionsgate has begun shooting the film "Day Drinker" and shared the news on their social media with a striking photo of the protagonist. The first image of Johnny Depp making his return to Hollywood after his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard quickly went viral, spreading around the world within hours.

The 61-year-old Oscar nominee is pictured holding a drink, gazing off-camera. With his platinum blonde hair and striking look, he has left fans buzzing with excitement.

The film from Snow White director Marc Webb reunites Depp and Spain's Penelope Cruz for the fourth time following their previous collaborations "Blow," "Pirates of the Caribbean": "On Stranger Tides" and "Murder on the Orient Express." The rest of the cast brings together Spanish and American actors.

Day Drinker follows the story of a bartender aboard a private yacht who encounters a mysterious guest. The two become entangled with a criminal, forming a connection that leads to unexpected twists.

According to Deadline, the film, which began shooting in Spain, is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, producers of the John Wick franchise, also for Lionsgate.