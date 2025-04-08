New woke 'Snow White' emitted more carbon than the latest 'Fast & Furious'

Published by Santiago Ospital 8 de abril, 2025

“Snow White” continues to give Disney headaches. Along with the myriad of controversies before, during and after its release, British media outlet The Guardian reported a new controversy: the high polluting emissions, which contrast with "the film’s theme of being at one with nature."

According to the report, the production company also promoted this theme during marketing events, such as the creation of an artificial forest at a screening in London or the parade of a real rabbit on the red carpet in Hollywood. But the carbon emissions reports show a very different picture: it was one of the highest-polluting Disney films in the U.K. on record.

It even emitted more than the latest installment of “Fast & Furious,” a saga in which the main characters show off their fuel-burning speed skills. This was revealed via reports from the company to British authorities, mandatory there since 2019.

According to this data, reviewed by The Guardian, “Snow White” emitted 3,153 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (a measure that sums carbon emissions with those of other gases, converting them beforehand into their carbon equivalent). Although the total could be higher: the figure ignores emissions from suppliers of goods and services, as well as those outside the U.K.

The only film out of the 250 reported that emitted more was “The Little Mermaid.” Together, they exceeded 8,279 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, more than the annual of some local airports, such as Birmingham Airport, Luton Airport and East Midlands Airport.