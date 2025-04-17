The Hispanic rhythm is felt at Coachella

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de abril, 2025

The Hispanic beat is being felt at Coachella. Latino artists are participating in the Coachella Music and Arts festival outside Palm Springs, California.

Already on the first weekend of the event, Saturday, April 12, most of the Latinos invited to the festival filled the Coachella stage with music and art. Now, the second performance of several of them is expected to close the event with a Hispanic touch.

In his first performance, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic (L.A. Phil), combined rap with iconic pieces from cinema and delved into reggaeton accompanied by renowned artists such as Becky G and the duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso.

The performance is considered one of the most original of this edition. On Saturday 19, the Venezuelan is expected to return to the stage to bring rhythm and innovation to the festival.

The Venezuelan group Rawayana also knew how to bring flavor to the festival. In this experience, which promised to be Caribbean, the band was armed with a group of guests such as Danny Ocean. It was a concert they dedicated to Venezuelans.

"This is a concert that people can see on YouTube and we recently had a tour in Venezuela canceled, and we are a little bit dedicating this to those people who couldn't see us, but who will be able to see us now at Coachella two weekends in a row," said Rawayana's vocalist in comments collected by El Nacional de Venezuela.

Rawayana will also perform this Saturday, April 19, on the Coachella stage.

Mexican-American star Ivan Cornejo also filled the stage with creativity and his second performance promises a signature sound that combines mountain elements with alternative and pop elements and his mesmerizing voice.

For Billboard magazine, Cornejo "is a force to be reckoned with and one of the brightest stars of Mexican music today.

Meanwhile, Judeline, a Spanish indie pop artist who released her debut LP, Bodhiria, in October, debuted at Coachella this year.

Indie pop will also be enjoyed again at Coachella with The Marías. Led by Puerto Rican artist María Zardoya, the group records primarily in English, but boasts several bilingual and Spanish-language hits, including major collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny and Young Miko.

Most recently, Zardoya sang alongside Selena Gomez on 'Ojos tristes', a reimagined version of Jeanette's 'El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes' (1981).

In addition, a key figure in Mexican reggaeton, El Malilla, or El Chamako de Valle, drives the Mexican movement with his attitude-filled perreo and reggaeton anthems. In his Coachella debut, he performed the first weekend of the festival and he is expected to perform again this Saturday.