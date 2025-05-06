Met Gala 2025: record fundraising, Kamala Harris' debut, LeBron's absence, Rihanna's pregnancy and more

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de mayo, 2025

Fashion's biggest night was once again a milestone. With a historic $31 million raised, the Met Gala 2025 not only reaffirmed its place as the most relevant charity event on New York's cultural circuit but also offered a catwalk where politics and fashion converged.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," paid homage to 'Black dandyism', a current that blends fashion, history, and pride within the Black community. For the first time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art devoted its entire Costume Institute exhibition exclusively to Black designers, with a particular focus on men's fashion. The show traced 300 years of history and cemented a visual narrative that was both a celebration and a vindication, according to organizers.

A show with political and cultural accents

Among the evening's most notable presences was former Vice President Kamala Harris, who made her Met Gala debut in a black and white silk gown designed by Off-White, just a day after being spotted with her husband at New York's exclusive Polo Bar. Her appearance at an event of this magnitude, after the defeat to Donald Trump in 2024, fueled rumors about a possible political comeback, an eventual candidacy for governor of California, or even the presidency. There are also rumors about the upcoming publication of a book.

In contrast, LeBron James, one of the announced co-hosts, did not attend the event following the Lakers' recent elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, citing a recent injury. The NBA star, who recently left his future in the NBA in doubt, was named honorary chairman of the event.

The gala was hosted by A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton, all Black icons with a strong presence in contemporary culture and sports. One of the big news items of the night came from Rihanna, who announced her third pregnancy with a red carpet entrance that included a look designed to show off her belly. Shortly after, A$AP Rocky confirmed the news to the media.

Luxury and extravagance, as usual

Zendaya, one of the highlights of the night, wore at the Met Gala a white Louis Vuitton suit inspired by the classic zoot suit, designed by Pharrell Williams. She completed the look with a matching hat and her Tom Holland engagement ring.

Sydney Sweeney, a rising Hollywood star, played it safe in a black dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic makeup.

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus chose a long leather skirt and a gold Cartier necklace that completed the look.

Diana Ross, true to her style, showed up in a white feather train. Serena and Venus Williams coordinated in green, with nods to their tennis roots. Lupita Nyong'o opted for a light blue suit with a cape and hat. Anne Hathaway combined a white shirt with a sequined skirt, and Pamela Anderson surprised with a natural face and a silver dress.

Kim Kardashian chose a black leather dress with a pointy hat; Kylie Jenner went with transparencies; Shakira went for a bubblegum pink dress; and Cynthia Erivo mixed red sequins, high boots, and an exaggerated cape. Alicia Keys closed the runway show with a striped ensemble, sparkly headpiece, and New York attitude.

Record numbers

With individual tickets of $75,000 and tables of up to $350,000, the event achieved record figures that will go entirely to the operation of the Costume Institute, the only department of the Met that must be self-supporting. Despite the high production costs, the event remains one of the most profitable on the New York cultural calendar.

Under the relentless direction of Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue and mastermind behind the event since 1995, the gala reaffirmed its reputation as the Super Bowl of fashion. And this year, with a sharper cultural focus and stellar attendance, it made clear that it remains much more than just a red carpet.