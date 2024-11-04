Legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones passed away at the age of 91

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Quincy Jones, the talented music all-rounder, died at his home on Sunday at the age of 91 surrounded by his family, according to his publicist, Arnold Robinson. Jones leaves a legacy of renowned collaborations, spanning multiple eras and genres. He worked with legends like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Ray Charles, producing records that transformed modern music and influenced generations.

In a statement, the family members of the musician and producer confirmed the death: "Tonight, with a full but broken heart, we must share the news of the passing of our father and brother Quincy Jones. And while it is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived and know that there will never be another like him."

From Chicago bands to the pinnacle of music

Jones' was a life of overcoming so very Hollywood. A young black man full of talent but immersed in the world of the gangs of Chicago's South Side who managed to climb to the top of show business. "I wanted to be a mobster until I was 11," Jones said in 2018 in a documentary that portrayed his career, directed by his daughter, actress Rashida Jones. "You want to be what you see, and that was all I saw," he said.

His life changed when he moved to Seattle with his brother. There, Quincy discovered his talent for the piano at a recreation center, and the love story began. 'I found another mother,' he wrote in his 2001 autobiography.

A successful career

During his career he went on to become one of the first black executives to succeed in Hollywood, managing to amass an extraordinary musical catalog with some of the best moments in American music.

In fact, in the best years of his career, it was almost impossible to find a fan of any kind of music who didn't have at least one record with his name on it. It was even harder still for a relevant executive or entertainment industry leader not to have a connection of some kind with him.

A music all-rounder

His great abilities musically and as an entrepreneur left no aspect of the industry untouched. He composed, played and, above all, managed the production of big hits creating a huge musical empire. Jones toured with Count Basie and Lionel Hampton, arranged records for Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin and Celine Dion, composed the soundtracks for Roots and In the Heat of the Night, organized the first inauguration of President Bill Clinton and supervised the recording of We Are the World, the 1985 charity album to alleviate famine in Africa.