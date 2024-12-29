Celebrities who left us in 2024: a review of the year's farewells

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 29 de diciembre, 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, it takes with it several prominent figures from the cultural, political, and sports worlds, both in the United States and internationally. From the legendary actor Donald Sutherland to the timeless Maggie Smith, and even former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, their legacies leave an indelible mark.

Voz Media looks back on some of these deaths that have marked the year.

Silvia Pinal, Mexican film and television icon

Silvia Pinal was one of the great figures of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. With a career that spanned more than six decades, the actress left an indelible mark in film, theater and television. Her talent led her to work with legendary figures such as Pedro Infante, Antonio Aguilar and director Luis Buñuel, who gave her three of her most emblematic roles in the 1960s: Viridiana (1961), El ángel exterminador (1962) and Simón del desierto (1965).

Mexican actress Silvia PinalIvan Garcia / AFP.

Liam Payne, member of One Direction

A member of the boyband One Direction, he contributed to five number-one albums and toured internationally with the group. In his solo career, he debuted with the single Strip That Down in 2017, which reached the top 10 on several global charts. His death in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, left many unanswered questions, and his final days were overshadowed by struggles with drug addiction.

Liam PayneAFP

Neale Fraser, winner of 19 Grand Slams

An undisputed tennis legend, Neale Fraser was a champion of 19 Grand Slam tournaments, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Renowned for his imposing serve and dominance at the net, Fraser marked a golden era in Australian tennis. Beyond his on-court accomplishments, he is remembered as a gentleman of the sport and a leader who inspired new generations as Australia's Davis Cup captain.

Coach Neale Fraser lifts the trophy with the players looking on.Cordon Press.

Ricardo 'Rico' Carty, baseball legend

Nicknamed "The Man with the Eternal Smile," Dominican Rico Carty was a towering figure in Major League Baseball. Renowned for his ability with the bat, he was batting champion in 1970 with an impressive .366 average. Despite facing injuries and adversity, his passion for the sport kept him among the elite for years.

Rico Carty during an interviewYouTube / Opening Podcast.

Song Jae-rim, South Korean actor

South Korean actor known for his versatility and charisma on screen. He was featured in popular series such as Moon Lovers and Unkind Women, endearing himself to a global audience. Song was more than an actor; he became a benchmark of Korean entertainment as it expanded internationally.

Actor Song Jae-rim at an event.YouTube / Korea Now.

Mitzi Gaynor, star of 'South Pacific'

American actress, singer and dancer who starred in several musical films in the 1950s and 1960s. Her most prominent role was in South Pacific (1958), an adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. She also performed live shows and television specials that earned her multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Mitzi Gaynor on the red carpet at the premiere of "Funny Girl".Cordon Press.

Dikembe Mutombo, NB's star point guard

Congolese basketball player who played 18 seasons in the NBA. He was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and led the league in blocks for five seasons. He made the All-Star team eight times. Off the court, he founded a charity that built hospitals in Africa and supported educational initiatives. In 2015, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dikembe Mutombo, during his time with the 76ers.AFP

Maggie Smith, winner of two Oscars

British actress with a career spanning more than 60 years in theater, film and television. She won two Oscars for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and California Suite (1978). In theater, she received multiple Tony and Olivier awards. Her roles as Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter saga and Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey brought her to new generations of viewers.

Maggie Smith, in a 2012 file image.AFP

Alain Delon, mythical French actor



French actor who starred in such European cinema classics as The Silence of a Man (1967) and Rocco and His Brothers (1960). He began his career in the 1950s and established himself as one of the most important figures in French cinema. He worked with directors such as Luchino Visconti and Jean-Pierre Melville.

Alain DelonCordon Press.

Shelley Duvall, actress in 'The Shining'

American actress known for her roles in films such as The Shining (1980) and 3 Women (1977). She frequently collaborated with director Robert Altman in films such as Nashville and Popeye. In the 1980s, she created the children's series Faerie Tale Theatre. After her retirement, she was recognized for her unique contribution to independent and auteur cinema.

Shelley DuvallAFP

Donald Sutherland, 60 years of dedication to cinema

Canadian actor who appeared in more than 150 films over six decades. He starred in such hits as MASH (1970), Klute (1971) and The Hunger Games. He received an honorary Oscar in 2017 for his contribution to cinema. He also participated in television productions, such as Citizen X, for which he won a Golden Globe.

Donald SutherlandCordon Press.

Françoise Hardy, French pop icon

French singer and songwriter who debuted in 1962 with the album Tous les garçons et les filles. Her style influenced the yé-yé movement of the 1960s. She recorded more than 30 albums in French, English, Italian and German. She was also recognized as a fashion icon, working with designers such as Paco Rabanne.

Française HardyAFP

Alexei Navalni, opponent of Putin's regime

Russian lawyer and opposition politician who became a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. He was founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and led mass protests in Russia. In 2020, he survived a poisoning attributed to the Russian regime. He spent years imprisoned on charges considered political by international organizations. He received multiple awards for his struggle for democracy. He was considered by the international press as the only real opponent of Putin in Russia.

Alexei NavalnyCordon Press.

O.J. Simpson, star fallen from grace

Former American soccer player who excelled as a running back with the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. In 1995 he was indicted and later acquitted in a trial for the murder of his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. It was one of the most high-profile trials of the decade. He was later convicted of armed robbery in 2008.

OJ Simpson during his trial.AFP

Peter Higgs, nobel creator of God particle theory

British physicist who in 1964 postulated the existence of the boson that bears his name. In 2012, his theory was confirmed following experiments at CERN. For this discovery, he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013. He was professor emeritus at the University of Edinburgh and devoted his life to the study of the standard model of particle physics.

Peter HiggsCordon Press

Shannen Doherty, iconic actress of 'Charmed'



American actress known for her roles in the series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed. She began her career at age 10 and participated in productions such as Heathers. In recent years, she made visible her fight against breast cancer, becoming an advocate for breast cancer awareness.

Shannen Doherty in 2022Cordon Press.

Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile

Chilean politician who served two terms as president of Chile (2010-2014 and 2018-2022). His term included economic advances, but was also marked by the 2019 protests, which led to a change in government in addition to a series of plebiscites for constitutional reform in Chile.

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.Cordon Press.

Quincy Jones, music prodigy

American producer, composer and arranger with a career spanning more than six decades. He produced Michael Jackson's most successful albums, including Thriller. He worked with artists such as Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. He composed more than 30 movie soundtracks and received 28 Grammy Awards.

Quincy Jones bids farewell to the public in a file photo.AFP

Bela Karolyi, coach to the stars

Famed Olympic gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who coached Nadia Comaneci to the sport's first "perfect 10." The Romanian-born Hungarian coached Comaneci to gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and the 1980 Moscow Games.

Bela KarolyiAFP

Franz Beckenbauer, soccer star

Nicknamed as The Kaiser, Beckenbauer is regarded as the greatest German player of all time. He was the first defender to win two Ballon d'Or awards, as well as winning the 1974 World Cup and Euro 1972 as a player and the 1990 World Cup as coach of the German national team.

Franz BeckenbauerAFP

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru

Alberto Fujimori ruled Peru from 1990 to 2000. His presidency was marked by a series of economic and political reforms that, according to his supporters, stabilized the country during a severe economic crisis. The same government fell into a series of highly criticized authoritarian practices, after dissolving the Parliament and the Judiciary.