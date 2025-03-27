Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de marzo, 2025

Six years after "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Studios is aiming to reclaim its box office dominance by assembling a star-studded cast for the next "Avengers" installment, hoping to recapture the success that once made it the highest-grossing film in history.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are making a surprising return to the superhero genre in "Avengers: Doomsday," set for release in May 2026. The veteran actors, previously starred in "X-Men" installments.

They will join a lineup of fan favorites including Robert Downey Jr. (formerly Iron Man, now Doctor Doom) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). A five-hour viral announcement confirmed additional returning stars, such as Paul Rudd (Ant Man) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

The Marvel movies became Hollywood’s most lucrative franchise, collectively grossing over $30 billion. However, after Endgame, their momentum has slowed. Around a dozen films since then have received lukewarm reviews, and while the franchise remains a benchmark for the industry, its box office performance has noticeably declined.

In the wake of "Avengers" and "Endgame"

"Avengers: Doomsday" aspires to recapture the blockbuster success of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), which earned $2.8 billion and briefly held the title of the highest-grossing film in history before "Avatar" reclaimed the top spot with a re-release. Like Endgame, Doomsday will unite characters and storylines from over a dozen previous Marvel films, serving as an epic culmination of the franchise’s ongoing narratives.

While several returning superheroes and their actors were revealed in advance, the full team was officially announced in a live-streamed video in the past few hours. The reveal featured a cinematic setup, with actors' names displayed on the backs of Hollywood-style director's chairs as a camera slowly moved from one to the next every ten to fifteen minutes, building anticipation.

The video concluded with Robert Downey Jr., who appeared in person. Marvel had previously announced that the Oscar-winning actor would return to the franchise, this time portraying the villainous Doctor Doom. Downey Jr. was instrumental in launching the Marvel phenomenon on the big screen in 2008 when he first took on the role of Iron Man.

The video was viewed nearly four million views in the first seven hours online. Wednesday’s viral announcement underscores just how crucial the success of "Avengers: Doomsday" is for Marvel and Disney, as well as for its highly anticipated 2027 sequel, "Avengers: Secret Wars."