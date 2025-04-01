Brand New Day': Tom Holland reveals title of new Spider-Man movie

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de abril, 2025

One of next year's most anticipated films already has an official title. The next installment of the superhero Spider-Man, scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and will once again feature British actor Tom Holland in the title role.

It was Holland himself who confirmed the title of the new movie of the famous superhero. The British actor, known for being part of the cast of other productions such as The Impossible (2012) or In the Heart of the Sea (2015), appeared in a video aired during CinemaCon - which is being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (Nevada) - to inform fans of the news.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say," the performer said.

This will be the fourth solo superhero movie in which we see Holland step into the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. In addition, he also stepped into the skin of Spider-Man in three other installments of what is known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MFCU), one of the most profitable movie franchises in history.

Before Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wore the Spider-Man uniform in the movies.