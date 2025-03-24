"Snow White" is the worst opening for a live-action Disney classic

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2025

It promised to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year, but its first weekend in theaters reflects the opposite. Disney's "Snow White" (2025) had a far from desirable opening, grossing a meager $43 million domestically.

The new Disney production has become the worst opening ever for live-action releases of the most iconic children's stories, trailing only Dumbo (2019), which made $45 million in its first weekend in theaters.

The poor reception of "Snow White"—which had a budget of around $350 million—is further highlighted by its international box office performance. Globally, the film earned just $44 million.

The total gross reached $87 million, well below Disney's projection of over $100 million for its opening weekend.

Despite the disappointing numbers, it was still the highest-grossing film of the weekend, surpassing other blockbusters—many of which have been in theaters for weeks—such as Captain America: Brave New World.

A flop for being woke?

The underwhelming box office performance of "Snow White" could be attributed to various factors that are difficult to pinpoint. However, one thing is clear: since its pre-production phase was announced, the film has faced a barrage of criticism, particularly for aspects like its casting, which was labeled as woke.

Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler - best known for her role in the remake of West Side Story (2021) - was cast as Snow White.

The casting of the actress- who faced backlash for advocating a "free Palestine" during the trailer's promotion in August 2024—was quickly criticized by audiences and critics alike. Many pointed out that her skin tone, unlike the traditionally fair complexion of the character, sparked accusations of Disney pushing a "woke" agenda.

A similar situation occurred with another of Disney's live-action classics, The Little Mermaid (2023), where African-American actress Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel, the main character.

Controversy also arose during filming when several images revealed how the seven dwarfs, Snow White's iconic companions, would appear in the film. Their appearance differed significantly from the original, with some portrayed as Black and others of varying heights—some even taller than Snow White herself. However, Disney later revised their portrayal, returning the group of miners to their more traditional depiction in the story.

Unanimity among critics: "Toe-curlingly terrible"

Cinematically, there is consensus. Movie critics gave Disney's new production a negative review, warning audiences that they would be attending a film that is "toe-curlingly terrible."

"The deafening anti-buzz surrounding Disney’s latest “live-action” remake of one of their animated properties (the 1937 title 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs') is not only justified, it actually underestimated just how toe-curlingly terrible the film would turn out to be," emphasized Wendy Ide, film critic for The Guardian.

Other media outlets also criticized the film's lack of energy. "This Snow White may not be the worst live-action adaptation of an animated touchstone, though it’s a strong contender for the blandest. The movie does earn points as a bedtime story, however, because it will definitely put you to sleep," wrote David Fear from Rolling Stone.