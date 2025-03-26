Is it authentic? Melania Trump's wedding dress could be for sale on eBay for $45,000
The listing claims that "All crystals on the dress are Swarovski. It does need to be cleaned and ironed. The satin is ivory color but it changes color in the light depending on the background."
Melania and Donald Trump's wedding is once again making headlines. It was recently revealed that someone is selling what is claimed to be the dress worn by the current First Lady on the day she married the Republican president.
An eBay listing reveals that the dress, designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, is being auctioned with a starting price of $45,000.
According to the seller, the garment has only been worn twice. "Its been used twice, ones for 2005 Donald and Melania trumps wedding and then in 2011 for my wedding," she noted in the listing.
Melania Trump appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress when she married. According to Vogue, the gown was made from 90 meters of satin and took 550 hours to create, featuring 1,500 crystals and pearls in its embroidery.
"Estimated to have cost in the region of $100,000, it was thought to be one of the most expensive wedding dresses ever made. Melania Knauss was advised to eat well before the wedding so she was strong enough to wear the dress and had to sit on a bench during the ceremony rather than a chair to cater for its volume," Vogue reported.
The story of the alleged dress sale came to light after writer Liana Satenstein published an article on Neverworn’s Substack, in which she explained that a friend discovered the listing while searching for a wedding dress.
Alejandro Baños
"My friend Patricia Torvalds, who is addicted to Meadham Kirchhoff and knows too much about art, is getting married soon and hit the nuptial motherlode while searching eBay for wedding dresses. Patricia stumbled upon the First Lady’s spring 2005 Couture Christian Dior confectionery gown after she typed in ‘80s Dior dress,'" Satenstein explained.
Additionally, it was revealed that Patricia Torvalds contacted the seller to inquire about how she obtained the dress. The seller responded that she is a friend of a friend of Melania Trump and helped her purchase the gown for $70,000 for her 2011 wedding.
"Since then, the Dior dress has sat in a box, which I imagine, like the dress, is absolutely enormous. The seller photographed the dress hanging off a paneled door, which almost reaches from floor to ceiling. The gown is surrounded by gilded, neo-classical furniture. I spotted a Versace-style Medusa bust in the room," Liana Satenstein wrote.