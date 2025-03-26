Is it authentic? Melania Trump's wedding dress could be for sale on eBay for $45,000

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de marzo, 2025

Melania and Donald Trump's wedding is once again making headlines. It was recently revealed that someone is selling what is claimed to be the dress worn by the current First Lady on the day she married the Republican president.

An eBay listing reveals that the dress, designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, is being auctioned with a starting price of $45,000.

The listing on the website states, "All crystals on the dress are Swarovski it does need to be cleaned and ironed. The satin is ivory color but it changes color in the light depending on the background."

According to the seller, the garment has only been worn twice. "Its been used twice, ones for 2005 Donald and Melania trumps wedding and then in 2011 for my wedding," she noted in the listing.

Melania Trump appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress when she married. According to Vogue, the gown was made from 90 meters of satin and took 550 hours to create, featuring 1,500 crystals and pearls in its embroidery.