Trump seeks to allow crypto investments within the $9 trillion retirement marketplace

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that could radically change the way Americans save for retirement. The initiative seeks to allow funds from 401(k) plans-one of the main savings tools in the country-to be allocated to alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, precious metals and private equity funds.

With this measure, Trump seeks to modernize the retirement savings system, which today moves some $9 trillion, and give citizens more freedom to choose how to grow their money.

More choice for workers

401k plans are one of the most common forms ofretirement savings in the United States. They work by allowing employees to invest part of their salary without paying taxes right away. So far, however, almost all of that money has gone into funds that buy public stocks and bonds.

The executive order Trump is preparing will instruct regulators to analyze what changes are needed to allow retirement funds to also invest in assets such as bitcoin, gold, private loans, infrastructure works and other instruments that, while more complex, could also offer higher returns.

Support for cryptocurrencies. This decision follows in line with the support Trump has shown toward the crypto industry. In May, his administration overturned a Biden Administration rule that placed obstacles to the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in retirement plans. In addition, the House of Representatives recently passed three industry-friendly bills, all with the president's backing.



Trump has also said that cryptocurrencies played a major role in his 2024 election victory. His company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has invested more than $2 billion in digital currencies and launched its own stable coin and other tokens.

Large companies also benefit.

This openness to private equity could benefit firms such as Blackstone, Apollo, and BlackRock, which are looking for new ways to grow. These firms are already working with large fund managers such as Vanguard and Empower to offer private products to workers who have 401(k) plans.

In addition, the executive order will instruct the Department of Labor to consider "statutory protection" for plan administrators who choose to include these new options. This would reduce their exposure to potential lawsuits and make it easier to add alternative assets to retirement portfolios.