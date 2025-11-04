The Department of Energy is promoting a $100 million initiative to modernize coal-fired power plants

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $100 million investment to help coal-fired power plants. According to the agency headed by Chris Wright in a statement, this money will seek to ensure "that the country has the reliable and affordable energy it needs."

Specifically, the measure will allocate funds to renovate and modernize existing coal-fired power plants.

To carry out this project, the DOE launched a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This is an official solicitation for companies, local governments, and other institutions to apply for public money for a specific purpose. In this case, the ultimate goal is to modernize and make coal plants more efficient.

Unlike a tender, a NOFO gives public money to third parties to develop a project that the government considers in the public interest.

Once projects are assigned, the government usually funds 70%, and the beneficiary company or institution funds the other 30%, although it depends on the case.

"For years, the Biden and Obama administrations relentlessly targeted America’s coal industry and workers, resulting in the closure of reliable power plants and higher electricity costs," said Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

"Thankfully, President Donald Trump has ended the war on American coal and is restoring common-sense energy policies that put Americans first. These projects will help keep America's coal plants operating and ensure the United States has the reliable and affordable power it needs to keep the lights on and power our future," he added.

According to the Department of Energy announcement, they are looking for initiatives related to one of these three topics:

Development, engineering, and implementation of advanced wastewater management systems capable of cost-effective water recovery and other value-added byproducts from wastewater streams.

Engineering, design, and implementation of retrofit systems that enable fuel switching between coal and natural gas without compromising critical operational parameters.