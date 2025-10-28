Government signs $80 billion deal to generate nuclear power for AI
The announcement was made Tuesday by Westinghouse Company. It was not detailed when the nuclear reactors will be operational.
The government under Donald Trump signed an $80 billion strategic partnership agreement to increase nuclear power generation to supply the artificial intelligence sector. The announcement was made Tuesday by Westinghouse.
The partnership between Donald Trump's administration and Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco, which owns Westinghouse, "will accelerate nuclear power and artificial intelligence deployment in America," the company said in a release.
Westinghouse did not specify when the nuclear reactors would be operational. A company spokesman said the deal is related to Trump's May executive order to have 10 "new large, fully designed new reactors under construction by 2030."
The U.S. government will finance the project, the spokesman said.
In that regard, AFP recalled that this is Washington's largest investment in nuclear power since Trump returned to the White House in January.
Other investments
Energy Secretary Chris Wright noted that the initiative will help unlock President Trump's "grand vision" to fully energize the United States and win the global race for artificial intelligence.