Government signs $80 billion deal to generate nuclear power for AI

Image #: 21091525 FILE-The large cooling towers of Florida Power Corporation's coal powered electric plants at the Crystal River Energy Complex on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico glow in the evening sky. The plant can be seen well from the park area of Fort Island Gulf beach in Crystal River and from the barge canal bridge on U.S. 19 north of Crystal River. These towers do not cool the nuclear unit shown at right. Ocala Star-Banner /LandovOcala Star-Banner /Landov / Cordon Press

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de octubre, 2025

The government under Donald Trump signed an $80 billion strategic partnership agreement to increase nuclear power generation to supply the artificial intelligence sector. The announcement was made Tuesday by Westinghouse.

The partnership between Donald Trump's administration and Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco, which owns Westinghouse, "will accelerate nuclear power and artificial intelligence deployment in America," the company said in a release.

Westinghouse did not specify when the nuclear reactors would be operational. A company spokesman said the deal is related to Trump's May executive order to have 10 "new large, fully designed new reactors under construction by 2030."

The U.S. government will finance the project, the spokesman said.

In that regard, AFP recalled that this is Washington's largest investment in nuclear power since Trump returned to the White House in January.