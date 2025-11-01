Tariffs on trucks and buses go into effect in the US

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de noviembre, 2025

As of this Saturday, medium and heavy trucks and buses imported into the United States will be subject to tariffs, as part of President Donald Trump's economic strategy, although with certain exemptions.

Imported trucks will face a 25% tariff, while buses will face a 10% import tax. The measure comes in addition to duties on strategic products such as steel, aluminum, automobiles, copper and lumber, established since Trump's return to the presidency in January of this year.

The government is seeking to favor domestic industry, reduce the trade deficit and generate new public revenue streams, in addition to pressuring major international producers to negotiate more beneficial conditions for American products.

The American Trucking Associations, a lobby representing more than 37,000 trucking companies, had asked the government to waive the tariffs.

However, the new taxes will not fully apply to trucks from Canada and Mexico, provided they meet the T-MEC criteria. For the time being, only non-U.S.-made parts will be subject to the 25% tariff, while the Commerce Department further defines conditions.

In contrast, the 10% bus tariff will apply in full to vehicles imported from both countries, even if they are covered by T-MEC.