Canada eliminates tariffs on T-MEC-compliant US goods
As of September 1, the Canadian government will “eliminate customs tariffs on U.S. products” under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada Agreement, aligning Ottawa’s levies with existing U.S. tariffs, Mark Carney said at a press conference.
The move follows exemptions granted earlier this month by Washington on Canadian goods. However, Canadian tariffs on U.S. autos, steel, and aluminum will remain in place for now.
As of September 1, the Canadian government will “eliminate customs tariffs on U.S. products” under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), aligning Ottawa’s levies with existing U.S. tariffs, Carney said at a press conference.
"Canada and the United States have restored free trade for the vast majority of our products," he added, noting that, compared with other trading partners, Canadian exports were still subject to a low level of U.S. tariffs.
The Trump administration told CBS, "We welcome this action by Canada, which is long overdue."
"We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration's concerns on trade and national security," the White House said in a statement.
Carney's announcement comes a day after a call with President Donald Trump, as Canada and the United States intensify negotiations on a broader trade deal.
Trump raises tariffs on Canadian goods from 25% to 35%
Canada’s tariffs rose from 25% to 35%, except for products covered by the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), to which it is a party along with the U.S. and Mexico.
“Canada has not cooperated to stem the steady flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and has retaliated against the United States,” the White House said.
In response, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government was “disappointed” by President Trump’s move. He also highlighted Ottawa’s efforts to crack down on fentanyl and strengthen border security.
“Canada accounts for only one percent of U.S. fentanyl imports and has been working hard to reduce these volumes further,” Carney said.