Canada eliminates tariffs on T-MEC-compliant US goods

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de agosto, 2025

Canada will eliminate all tariffs on North American Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC)-compliant U.S. goods, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday.

The move follows exemptions granted earlier this month by Washington on Canadian goods. However, Canadian tariffs on U.S. autos, steel, and aluminum will remain in place for now.

As of September 1, the Canadian government will “eliminate customs tariffs on U.S. products” under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), aligning Ottawa’s levies with existing U.S. tariffs, Carney said at a press conference.

"Canada and the United States have restored free trade for the vast majority of our products," he added, noting that, compared with other trading partners, Canadian exports were still subject to a low level of U.S. tariffs.

The Trump administration told CBS, "We welcome this action by Canada, which is long overdue."

"We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration's concerns on trade and national security," the White House said in a statement.

Carney's announcement comes a day after a call with President Donald Trump, as Canada and the United States intensify negotiations on a broader trade deal.