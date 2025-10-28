Amazon to cut up to 30,000 jobs amid cost-cutting plan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de octubre, 2025

The news agency Reuters revealed this Monday that Amazon will announce a broad wave of layoffs starting this Tuesday, being up to 30,000 employees of its corporate staff who could lose their jobs. According to information published by the media outlet, the cuts will constitute the largest corporate downsizing in the company's history, coming to encompass nearly every area of the business. Citing a person with inside knowledge who chose to remain anonymous, Reuters explained that Amazon will begin notifying employees of the layoffs through e-mails.

Since 2022, Amazon has been making gradual layoffs, which have resulted in the elimination of just over 27,000 jobs in these past three years.The news represents a real surprise considering that, of the gradual layoffs that the economy has been materializing in the last three years, this last one has been the one in which fewer layoffs have come to occur, even though vseveral divisions of the company, such as devices, communications, stores and cloud, have been affected by the reduction of staff.

The layoffs initiated three years ago are part of a broader cost-cutting campaign that has been driven by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. That campaign began during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when Jassy saw fit to pursue a simplification in the company's corporate structure, reducing the number of managers in order to "flatten the organization" and "eliminate layers".

Currently, Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the country, with nearly two million workers worldwide at the close of the second quarter, this figure being comprised primarily of warehouse employees.