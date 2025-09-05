Tech companies applaud Trump for boosting companies and domestic innovation

Trump's meeting with the executives of several of the most important tech companies AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, met at the White House with the CEOs of several major tech companies to discuss the state of the sector and share ideas to promote development and innovation.

At a time when Trump is betting on stimulating the domestic technology industry by setting tariffs on foreign companies, executives such as Mark Zuckerberg (Meta Platforms), Tim Cook (Apple) and Sam Altman (OpenAI) applauded the president for his efforts.

"It's no small thing to bring a group like this together," said Zuckerberg, who was seated to Trump's right. "I think that says a lot about his leadership and his focus on innovation," he noted, referring to the president.

For his part, Altman praised Trump for wanting to benefit the sector by supporting, through his actions, "companies and innovation" in the country.

Bill Gates was also present. The Microsoft co-founder — along with the company’s current CEO, Satya Nadella — was more specific, stating that artificial intelligence (AI) must be put at the service of international development, offering his characteristic philanthropic perspective.

"It's great that we're getting together and talking about how the United States can master this strategic sector and apply it both to the poorest outside the United States and to our citizens," Gates said.

Other participants in the White House meeting included Oracle CEO Safra Catz; Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman; and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Musk, absent

The big absence was that of Elon Musk. The chairman of X Corp. and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc, a former Trump advisor, gave no reason to justify his non-presence at the meeting despite being invited.

"I was invited, but, unfortunately, I was unable to attend," Musk indicated.