Tesla sales up 7% in the third quarter

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de octubre, 2025

Electric vehicle maker Tesla reported third-quarter 2025 sales up 7% year-over-year, exceeding expectations.

After three consecutive months of decline, the announcement signals a recovery for the company led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Between July and September, Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles, according to a release issued Thursday, exceeding analysts' expectation of 440,000.

The company is recovering after a challenging period. The sales rebound was driven entirely by the Model Y and Model 3, whose deliveries rose more than 9%, while the other models—S, X, and Cybertruck—saw a 30% year-over-year decline.

Tesla’s recovery is being fueled by its more affordable vehicles: the Model 3 and Model Y are priced under $45,000 in the U.S., while the other three models sell for at least $80,000.

The market reacted positively to the news, though without euphoria. Around 1:40 p.m. GMT, the company’s share price was up 0.68% on Wall Street.