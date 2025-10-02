Voz media US Voz.us
Tesla sales up 7% in the third quarter

Between July and September, Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles, according to a statement released Thursday, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 440,000.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla reported third-quarter 2025 sales up 7% year-over-year, exceeding expectations.

After three consecutive months of decline, the announcement signals a recovery for the company led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The company is recovering after a challenging period. The sales rebound was driven entirely by the Model Y and Model 3, whose deliveries rose more than 9%, while the other models—S, X, and Cybertruck—saw a 30% year-over-year decline.

Tesla’s recovery is being fueled by its more affordable vehicles: the Model 3 and Model Y are priced under $45,000 in the U.S., while the other three models sell for at least $80,000.

The market reacted positively to the news, though without euphoria. Around 1:40 p.m. GMT, the company’s share price was up 0.68% on Wall Street.

Elon Musk's fortune

As Forbes reported Wednesday, Musk’s fortune grew thanks to the rise in Tesla shares. His net worth briefly reached $500.1 billion before slipping to $499.1 billion, the magazine reported.

