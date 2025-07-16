10 million in cryptocurrencies seized in drug bust

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de julio, 2025

Authorities confirmed that drug enforcement agents seized more than $10 million in cryptocurrencies linked to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico. The seizure occurred in operations in which they also seized large quantities of fentanyl and other substances.

The Sinaloa cartel is one of six organizations engaged in drug trafficking that U.S. President Donald Trump labelled as a terrorist organisation.

"Our DEA agents are doing historic work to keep our communities safe from deadly drugs like fentanyl and dismantle the cartels selling them," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The Justice Department detailed that the seizure of the cryptocurrencies occurred during a raid in Miami, Florida, as part of a nationwide operation since January that netted 44 million fentanyl pills, 2,000 kilos of fentanyl powder and also methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), acting in coordination with the FBI, managed to "seize $10 million in cryptocurrencies directly linked to the Sinaloa cartel," authorities added.