Trump announces 30% tariffs for Mexico and the EU as of Aug. 1

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will impose 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union. The moves with two key trading partners for the country intensify pressure to reach agreements in their trade wars.

The tariffs will take effect on Aug. 1, Trump said in two letters posted on his platform Truth Social, alluding to Mexico's role in bringing illegal drugs into the U.S. and the trade imbalance with the E.U., respectively.

The E.U. was seeking a comprehensive trade agreement with the U.S. for the 27-country bloc.

One of the letters was addressed to Ursula von der Leyen, the German who has been chairing the European Commission since 2019. The other was to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Earlier this week, Trump also announced new tariffs on several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

Other tariffs announced

Since the beginning of April, products entering the country have been subject to tariffs of a minimum of 10%, a significant increase from the 2.5% average applied until the end of 2024. For some 60 countries, this rate is expected to be even higher.

Trump announced tariffs ranging from 11% to 48% on April 2, but suspended them the next day for 90 days to allow room for trade negotiations. In that time only two agreements have been signed, with the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The date they take effect, scheduled for July 9, was postponed to Aug. 1.