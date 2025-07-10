US re-imposes ban on Mexican cattle due to screwworm infestation

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de julio, 2025

The border remained open to Mexican cattle, horses, and bison for just three days. Washington closed it again on Wednesday night after new tests in Mexico came back positive for screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax).

"The United States has promised to be vigilant—and after detecting this new NWS case, we are pausing the planned port reopening’s to further quarantine and target this deadly pest in Mexico," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a communique. His department detailed that the last detection of the pest had occurred in Ixhuatlán de Madero, Veracruz, 370 miles (600 kilometers) from the border.

Donald Trump's administration announced on May 11 the suspension of imports due to an outbreak in Mexico of the parasitic fly larva that feeds on live mammalian flesh. Exports had been gradually resumed last Monday.

"We must see additional progress combatting NWS in Veracruz and other nearby Mexican states in order to reopen livestock ports along the Southern border," Rollins said Wednesday in announcing the closure.