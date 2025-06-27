The S&P 500 recovered from Trump's tariffs and reached an all-time high

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de junio, 2025

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high, extending Wall Street's bullish streak after months of uncertainty. Amid the Trump administration's new trade tensions with Canada, the stock index that encompasses the largest companies listed on the U.S. stock exchange closed at an all-time high of 6173 points. Its previous high was 6144.

While the major stock indexes experienced declines after "Liberation Day" on April 2, they have been recovering since then.

The historical peak of the S&P 500 reflects the performance of the major sectors of the U.S. economy, as it incorporates leading companies in technology, finance, energy, and healthcare, among others. In total, the companies represented by this index account for 80% of the total value of the U.S. market.

The historical maximum reached after the agreement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and the announcement of the signing of the trade agreement with China. In turn, amid the final phase of negotiations among Republicans to approve the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," President Donald Trump's mega bill.

"Progress in trade negotiations and little evidence that tariffs have driven up consumer prices have helped equity markets rally from their post-Liberation Day lows," Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, explained via her LinkedIn account.

In addition, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.00% to 43,819 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.52% to 20,273 points. Among the thirty most traded companies in the Dow Jones, Nike (15.19%), Boeing (5.91%) and Amazon (2.85%) rose the most.