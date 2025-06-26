Trump announced that he signed the trade agreement with China and anticipated negotiations with India

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump confirmed that the United States signed the trade agreement with China. The president broke the news unexpectedly while headlining an event about his mega law at the White House. While the agreement was announced last June 11, it still needed to be signed by Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, "Do you really have anybody of any interest?' Well, we just signed with China yesterday," the president expressed. As for the terms of the agreement, tariffs of 55% will be applied to Chinese goods entering the country, while China would impose a 10% rate on U.S. goods.

"We have everybody. We're not going to make deals with everybody. We're just going to send them a letter, say, thank you very much. You're going to pay 25, 35, 45 percent. That's the easy way to do it. And my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he added.

However, the president did not clarify whether China had also signed the agreement, which was negotiated between both parties in London. For the White House, the delegation was led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. On the other side, the Chinese entourage was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

In addition, Trump advanced with which country he will seek to sign an agreement in the coming weeks: "We have one coming up, maybe with India, very big one. We are going to open up India." In February, the president hosted Narendra Modi at the White House. During a joint press conference, they announced new investments in the United States, of forming a "MEGA Partnership for Prosperity," and discussed their current trade terms.