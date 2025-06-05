"93% of Hispanics are worried" about having their taxes raised, which could happen if Trump's bill doesn't pass

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Veronica Silveri interviewed political analyst and member of Iniciativa Libre Jorge Martinez about the different obstacles to the U.S. economy and the Trump Administration's "political and economic policy"./b>about the different obstacles that President Donald Trump is presenting to see his "Great, Wonderful" bill passed, in the face of the reluctance of many Republican leaders to support it due to numerous details that they consider negative and harmful about this legislative package.

"93% of Hispanics would be worried if they come in and raise their taxes, and if this legislation doesn't pass by January 2026 we're going to be paying more taxes. So the One Big Beautiful Bill does a lot of things and one of them is to make permanent the Taxes and Jobs Act of 2017 that President Trump passed," Martinez commented to Silveri.

