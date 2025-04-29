IBM announces a $150 billion investment in the US

Published by Santiago Ospital 29 de abril, 2025

Tech giant IBM unveiled a plan to shell out $150 billion in the country over the next five years. "We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago," said its chairman, Arvind Krishna.

According to a statement from the company, $30 billion will be earmarked for computer manufacturing. Krishna maintained that this will ensure that "IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities." "Technology doesn't just build the future — it defines it."

That sum will go towards the production of mainframe and quantum computers. The former, manufactured in Poughkeepsie, New York, are, according to IBM, the "technology backbone of the American and global economies." "More than 70% of the entire world's transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America."

The latter, still in the development stage, are considered the computers of tomorrow. Major companies such as Google, Microsoft and IBM are developing the technology to channel quantum mechanics, the study of subatomic particles, into computers that are more powerful than those that exist today.

The announcement follows a series of investments announced by other major companies in various fields, such as Apple, Hyundai and Bayer. The Trump administration celebrated these investments as a product of its tariff policy, which, among other objectives, seeks to encourage production on national soil.