Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death and thanks for messages of support

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de octubre, 2025

The family of the iconic actress Diane Keaton confirmed that the Oscar winner passed away on October 11 at the age of 79 due to pneumonia, they said in a statement released by People.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," those close to her informed.

The text also highlighted Keaton's personal commitment to social causes: "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

An iconic figure in American cinema, Diane Keaton has left an indelible mark with memorable performances in such classics as "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall," for which she received the Academy Award for Best Actress.