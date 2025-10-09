Voz media US Voz.us
Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

The Nobel committee awarded the author "for his fascinating and visionary work which, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, in 2015. File image.

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, in 2015. File image.AFP.

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

(AFP) The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded Thursday to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, 71, the Nobel committee announced.

The author was awarded "for his fascinating and visionary work which, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art," the committee said.

