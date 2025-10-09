Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins the Nobel Prize in Literature
(AFP) The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded Thursday to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, 71, the Nobel committee announced.
The author was awarded "for his fascinating and visionary work which, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art," the committee said.