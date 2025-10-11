Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) American actress Diane Keaton, the 1978 Oscar winner for her role in "Annie Hall," died in California at the age of 79, a family spokesman announced Saturday to People magazine.

Further details about the circumstances of her death were not immediately disclosed, the magazine explained.

Keaton made her Hollywood debut with "Lovers and Other Strangers" in 1970.

Her extensive filmography includes a role in "The Godfather," where she played Al Pacino's wife, and numerous hits for Woody Allen, with whom she maintained a close friendship after having long been his partner, muse and favorite actress.

Her starring role in the New York director's romantic comedy "Annie Hall" eared her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978.

She received three more nominations: for "Reds," a film released in 1981, "Marvin's Room" (1996) and "Something's Gotta Give."

The actress continued acting well into her 70s.

She starred in "Book Club" in 2018, where she played a retired woman, as well as in "Poms" in 2019.

In an interview with the AFP after the premiere of "Poms," Keaton stated that she didn't think about old age or retirement..

"And if no one calls me back [to film], I have a lot of hobbies that I'm passionate about and that occupy my time," she declared.

A single mother of two adopted children, she also claimed to have no regrets about anything, including her personal life.

"I think I'm one of the few single women my age who has made movies without getting married. Maybe I'm an anomaly?" joked the actress, who has had long-term romances with stars such as Warren Beatty and Al Pacino.

"I'm not unhappy!" she concluded.

As sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood detonated in late 2017 and reached from producer Harvey Weinstein to heavyweight actors such as Kevin Spacey, old allegations of child molestation against Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan resurfaced.

"Woody Allen is my friend and I still believe in him," Keaton posted in January 2018.

The actress was born Diane Hall in 1946 in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

She is survived by her two sons, Dexter and Duke.

In her last film role, in 2024, Diane Keaton co-starred in "Summer Camp," with Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard.