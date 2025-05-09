Conservative voices in the Catholic Church reacted with optimism to the election of Pope Leo XIV

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de mayo, 2025

After Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope of the Catholic Church, adopting the name Pope Leo XIV, a name with deep ecclesiastical significance, different conservative voices in the Church reacted optimistically to the appointment, highlighting the new pope's missionary work in Latin America, his experience and intelligence.

One of the main messages came from U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, a staunch defender of Catholic orthodoxy who criticized the late Pope Francis on several occasions and sounded like one of the potential candidates to become pope.

"Please join me in thanking Our Lord for the election of Pope Leo XIV, Successor of Saint Peter, as the Shepherd of the Church throughout the world," Cardinal Burke wrote. "I urge all pilgrims and friends of the Shrine to pray fervently for Pope Leo XIV that Our Lord, through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Saint Peter Apostle, and Pope Saint Leo the Great, will grant him abundant wisdom, strength, and courage to do all that Our Lord is asking of Him in these tumultuous times. May God bless Pope Leo and grant him many years. Viva il Papa!"

Cardinal Robert Sarah, one of the most influential figures within the traditionalist current of Catholicism, reacted more conservatively to the election of Pope Leo XIV, posting a photo of the supreme pontiff's first message accompanied by one of the brand-new pope's quotes during his address.

"God cares for us, God loves all of us, and evil will not prevail ! We are all in God's hands. Therefore, without fear, united hand in hand with God and among ourselves, let us move forward."

In addition to the two prestigious conservative cardinals, respected archbishops and bishops within the traditionalist Catholic current pronounced themselves on Pope Leo's appointment, showing enthusiasm and surprise at the election of an American pope.

From St. Peter's Square itself, the bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Robert Barron, sent a message full of optimism about Pope Leo XIV, highlighting his intelligence, his prayer life and his vast experience serving within the Church.

"I've known him for a little while. He was at the two synods that I was at the last two Octobers. We have a Chicago background in common. I talked to him, you know, a number of times," Barron said of the new pope. "He's a, I would say, quietly confident person, not a flashy personality, a man of great intelligence, prayerfulness, obviously, and then this wide experience we've all been talking about, missionary in Latin America, canon law background, administrative work."

Barron noted that Pope Leo XIV led the Augustinian province in Chicago and that "Augustinian experience giving him a real global experience," achieving a role in the history of bishops and a place of prestige in Rome.

"My prayer is that it has a, you know, visifying effect on the church in America. So it's an extraordinary day, a surprising day, a great day. So let's all pray for our new pope, Leo XIV, and God bless you all," the bishop spat.

In an interview after the appointment, former Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was removed by Pope Francis in 2023, was surprised that the cardinals elected a U.S.-born pope.

"An American Pope! I never predicted that because America is so vilified in so many countries," Strickland said.

Despite his skepticism, Strickland highlighted the powerful name chosen by Pope Leo XIV, recalling the historical importance and legacy of his predecessor, Pope Leo XIII, founder of the Social Doctrine of the Church through his most famous encyclical, the Rerum Novarum, where he questioned the most rampant socialism and capitalism alike and also defended the right to property and fair wages at a defining historical moment for the world, during the Industrial Revolution.

"That's an interesting name, Leo XIV (...) because of the, you know, the connection of his predecessor, Leo XIII. He had visions of evil taking the church, and the St. Michael Prayer, the St. Michael, the Archangel Prayer, came from Leo XII," Strickland said.

Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco also reacted to Pope Leo's election with a short statement on his website.

"With profound joy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as the Supreme Pontiff. May his papacy inspire unity and peace to a world in need to Christ’s love. May the Holy Spirit guide him, and may he be a beacon of wisdom and hope as he takes on this sacred responsibility," he said.

Finally, Portland Archbishop Alexander K. Sample joined in the congratulations and messages of joy.

"It is with great joy that we receive the news that a new Pope has been elected to shepherd us in the universal Church. And the first Holy Father from the United States!" the archbishop said. "We lift him up in prayer as he takes on this tremendous responsibility. May God grant him the grace to shepherd us according to the mind and heart of Christ. I entrust his ministry to the maternal care of Our Lady, Mary Mother of the Church."