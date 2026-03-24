Disney unveils live-action trailer for 'Moana': This is what Dwayne Johnson looks like as Maui

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de marzo, 2026

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the live-action version of "Moana" offering fans a detailed look at the long-awaited return of Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the trickster demigod who will accompany the young explorer on her ocean adventure.

The film will be released in theaters on July 10, 2026 and features Catherine Lagaʻaia, a film debutant, as Moana. The young Australian actress, born in 2006 with Samoan roots, comes from a family with a strong artistic tradition and promises to bring freshness and emotional strength to the character who won over audiences in the the 2016 animated film.

Maui in the flesh

The trailer shows Johnson reprising the role that helped define the original film. His physical appearance and characterization respect the animated design: abundant hair, tattoos and charisma that capture the essence of the demigod. The film recreates iconic moments, such as Moana's interaction with Maui, the crab Tamatoa, the chick Heihei and the lava creature Te Kā. In addition, several of the original songs return, including "I Am Moana" ("Song of the Ancestors"), with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina.

Cast and creative team



John Tui as Chief Tui, Moana's father.

as Chief Tui, Moana's father. Frankie Adams as Sina, Moana's mother.

Rena Owen as Grandma Tala.

The film is directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho, who previously lent his voice to Moana in the original film and its sequel.



This combination of talent ensures narrative and musical continuity between the animated and live-action versions. In addition to Lagaʻaia and Johnson, the cast includes:The film is directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho, who previously lent his voice to Moana in the original film and its sequel.This combination of talent ensuresbetween the animated and live-action versions.

The story: Faithful to the original

The plot remains the story of young Moana, chosen by the ocean to save her island of Motunui. The film maintains the essential elements: the journey of self-discovery, the bond with her grandmother Tala and the need to face challenges that only the ocean can present. Maui, initially reluctant, accompanies Moana on this mission, displaying both his strength and characteristic humor.

Music and legacy

The soundtrack, as noted by Variety, combines classics from the animated film with new interpretations, keeping Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina responsible for the music. This ensures that the musical magic that accompanied Moana in 2016 will still be present in the live-action version.

With a promising cast, a more charismatic Maui than ever and the magic of the ocean as a backdrop, the live-action adaptation of "Moana" looks to maintain the spirit of the original film while appealing to a new generation of viewers. All that remains is to wait until July to find out if the adventure meets fans' expectations and cements itself as another hit in Disney's long line of remakes.